EU rejects Apple's claim DMA blocked upgraded Siri launch

Regnier: Apple noncompliant, exemption denied

According to EU digital affairs spokesperson Thomas Regnier, nothing in the DMA actually blocks Siri's launch.

The real issue? Apple didn't set up Siri to work smoothly and securely with other services as required.

The EU also turned down Apple's request for a special pass, saying it would give Siri an unfair edge over other AI assistants.

This is just one more chapter in the ongoing tug of war between Apple and European regulators over how tech should treat competition.