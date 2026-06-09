EU rejects Apple's claim DMA blocked upgraded Siri launch
Apple blamed European Union rules for holding back its upgraded Siri AI in Europe, but the EU isn't buying it.
While the smarter, chattier Siri rolled out elsewhere, Apple said the Digital Markets Act (DMA), which pushes tech giants to play fair with rivals, was the reason for skipping Europe.
Regnier: Apple noncompliant, exemption denied
According to EU digital affairs spokesperson Thomas Regnier, nothing in the DMA actually blocks Siri's launch.
The real issue? Apple didn't set up Siri to work smoothly and securely with other services as required.
The EU also turned down Apple's request for a special pass, saying it would give Siri an unfair edge over other AI assistants.
This is just one more chapter in the ongoing tug of war between Apple and European regulators over how tech should treat competition.