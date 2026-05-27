EU weighs Starlink and Amazon use of mobile satellite spectrum

Henna Virkkunen backs non-European spectrum access

The EU's IRIS2 program, a new 290-satellite plan meant to compete with Starlink, will get a share of the spectrum too, along with British and Norwegian companies that can also bid for a license.

Licenses held by US firms Viasat and EchoStar expire in 2027.

There's been some debate inside the EU: one side wants all the spectrum for European companies, but tech chief Henna Virkkunen is pushing not to shut out non-European players like Starlink and Amazon, and it looks like her view might win out.