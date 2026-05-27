EU weighs Starlink and Amazon use of mobile satellite spectrum
The European Union (EU) is thinking about letting Starlink (Elon Musk's satellite network) and Amazon's space project use part of its mobile satellite spectrum next year.
This spectrum helps connect devices and vehicles in hard-to-reach places.
Still, the EU wants to keep most of it for European companies to boost local tech and rely less on US providers.
Henna Virkkunen backs non-European spectrum access
The EU's IRIS2 program, a new 290-satellite plan meant to compete with Starlink, will get a share of the spectrum too, along with British and Norwegian companies that can also bid for a license.
Licenses held by US firms Viasat and EchoStar expire in 2027.
There's been some debate inside the EU: one side wants all the spectrum for European companies, but tech chief Henna Virkkunen is pushing not to shut out non-European players like Starlink and Amazon, and it looks like her view might win out.