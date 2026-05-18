Europe and China launch SMILE tonight probing Earth's magnetic shield

SMILE science starts in 3 months

SMILE is a true team effort: European Space Agency, or ESA, brings the Vega C rocket and a Soft X-ray Imager, while China supplies three other key instruments plus the satellite itself.

After launch, the spacecraft will settle into orbit about 700km above Earth. It will spend a few weeks getting set up before kicking off its science work in three months, and you can catch live coverage on the ESA website starting at 11:30pm EDT.