Europe and China launch SMILE tonight probing Earth's magnetic shield
Technology
Heads up, space fans: Europe and China are teaming up for the SMILE mission, blasting off tonight from French Guiana at 11:52pm EDT.
The goal? To find out how solar wind interacts with Earth's magnetic shield using some seriously advanced instruments.
SMILE science starts in 3 months
SMILE is a true team effort: European Space Agency, or ESA, brings the Vega C rocket and a Soft X-ray Imager, while China supplies three other key instruments plus the satellite itself.
After launch, the spacecraft will settle into orbit about 700km above Earth. It will spend a few weeks getting set up before kicking off its science work in three months, and you can catch live coverage on the ESA website starting at 11:30pm EDT.