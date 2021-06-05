Here's everything we expect from Apple's WWDC this year

Written by Chandraveer Mathur Mail Last updated on Jun 05, 2021, 10:50 am

Everything that Apple could unveil at it's Worldwide Developers Conference 2021

Hot on the heels of Google I/O and Microsoft Build conferences, Apple's Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) 2021 is scheduled to kick off on June 7. Based on what we know so far, we can expect Apple to unveil significant improvements for iOS, iPadOS, watchOS, and macOS. The four-day-long event will also help developers spend one-on-one time with Apple engineers on forums and other platforms.

Free to attend?

iOS 15 could debut featuring new lock screen, accessibility features

The "free-to-attend" event is only open for developers who pay Apple a yearly fee of $100. Although iOS 15 isn't expected to steal the show, features we have previously reported upon are expected to be officially revealed. Features expected to debut include a new way for notifications to function, automatic replies for messages, a revamped lock screen design, and quirky accessibility features.

AOD?

More details expected about App Tracking Transparency policy

Thanks to the inclusion of OLED displays in the recent iPhones, it is possible for iOS 15 to enable the Always-On Display (AOD) feature. Additionally, the company is expected to improve upon the App Tracking Transparency features launched with iOS version 14.5. The new tracking policy has severely impacted advertising revenues for giants , such as Google, Facebook, and the latter's subsidiaries.

M1 tweaks?

iPadOS 15 could finally let you place widgets on homescreen

While Apple's Big Tech rivals explore subscription-based alternatives to supplement revenue, iPadOS is expected to receive all the aforementioned iOS improvements. iPadOS 15 is also expected to let you place widgets on the homescreen instead of just in the Today View sidebar that iOS 14 allows. Besides that, Apple's recently-released iPad Pro running the M1 chip could get some M1-specific tweaks as well.

More cores?

Apple could launch M1X-powered feature-rich MacBook Pro notebooks

Speaking of Apple notebooks and computers, reputed leaker Jon Prosser claimed that Apple could debut new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros running an M2 processor (also speculated to be called the M1X chip) rumored to be faster and more powerful. Prosser also believes that the new notebooks could pack MagSafe charger compatibility, HDMI out, and an SD card reader.

Besides Assistive Touch accessibility setting, little known about watchOS updates

Speaking of updates for Apple Watch users, Apple has already announced Assistive Touch (as a part of its accessibility feature update) that would let the wearer interact with the Apple watch using pinch and fist clench gestures. Besides this, Apple hasn't revealed anything else about what it has in store for watchOS. All things considered, WWDC 2021 is definitely going to be exciting.