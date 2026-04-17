Experts urge Indian regulators to adopt laws on autonomous AI

India lacks specific AI liability law

With no specific law in place, it's hard to figure out who's responsible when an AI agent makes a mistake or causes harm.

Existing laws weren't built for this kind of tech. Experts say India needs its own AI rules, but a dedicated statute is likely still a few years away (as of April 2026).

Other countries like China already require companies to track and explain their AI's actions, but India hasn't caught up yet, leaving developers and users in a tricky spot.