Home / News / Technology News / Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin secures FAA license for manned missions
Technology

Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin secures FAA license for manned missions

Written by
Chandraveer Mathur
Last updated on Jul 15, 2021, 05:58 pm
Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin secures FAA license for manned missions
Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin has been greenlighted by the FAA for manned spaceflighta

Although Richard Branson beat Blue Origin to space with the Unity 22 mission, just days before Jeff Bezos's maiden voyage to space, his company Blue Origin has been authorized by the US's Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to carry humans on the New Shepard launch system into space. It has been authorized to conduct human spaceflight missions from its Launch Site One facility in Texas.

In this article
Just in time

FAA confirmed that Blue Origin met the regulatory requirements

Reuters reported that Blue Origin was required to verify that its launch vehicle hardware and software worked safely during a test flight. The FAA granted the license after it confirmed that Blue Origin met the regulatory requirements. The approval came just days before Bezos was to embark on his first trip to space, accompanied by his brother and aerospace pioneer Wally Funk.

Valid through August

Licensing clears regulatory pathway for Blue Origin's commercialization plans

Bezos's trip to space aboard a Blue Origin spacecraft also marks the first time that the space exploration firm will be performing a crewed test flight of the New Shepard launch system. The FAA confirmed to Reuters that Blue Origin's license for manned missions is valid through August. The license clears the regulatory pathway for the company's ambition of commercializing civilian space travel.

Boasting

Blue Origin compared New Shepard to Virgin Galactic spacecraft

In a similar fashion, just two weeks ago, Virgin Galactic had secured FAA's approval for human spaceflight ahead of Sir Richard Branson's first spaceflight aboard the VSS Unity spacecraft on July 11. Before Branson's flight, Blue Origin took to Twitter to compare the New Shepard rocket to Virgin Galactic's spacecraft, boasting that the former will fly above the Kármán line while the latter won't.

Karmal line

Where exactly does Earth's atmosphere end and space begin?

Blue Origin claims that the Kármán line, as defined by Fédération Aéronautique Internationale, is accepted by "96% of the world's population" as the boundary between Earth's upper atmosphere and outer space. While the Kármán line is at an altitude of 100km (62 miles) above sea level, NASA says that space begins at an altitude of 50 miles (around 80.5km).

Twitter Post

Blue Origin compares 'The Shepard Experience' to Virgin Galactic's spaceflight

10 years from now

UBS predicts that space tourism will be worth $3 billion

Blue Origin plans to offer flights to an altitude that reaches the Kármán line while Virgin Galactic's flight also reaches space at an altitude of about 80.5km, but only if you go by NASA's definition of the altitude at which space begins. Corporate one-upmanship notwithstanding, Swiss investment bank UBS estimates that the global space tourism market will be worth $3 billion in a decade.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
ASUS launches Chromebook models in India with Intel Celeron processors

Latest News

Haryana: 100 farmers charged with sedition for attacking official's car

India

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition to debut on July 21

Technology

Latest Battlegrounds Mobile India update includes in-game Tesla Gigafactory, vehicles

Technology

'Roar of RRR': Rajamouli's next will be bigger than 'Baahubali'

Entertainment

Novak Djokovic vs Roger Federer: Here is the statistical comparison

Sports

Latest Technology News

ASUS launches Chromebook models in India with Intel Celeron processors

Technology

Nokia G20 goes on sale in India via Amazon

Technology

TECNO launches CAMON 17 series in India at Rs. 13,000

Technology

Vivo Y72 5G launched in India at Rs. 21,000

Technology

Google Pixel 6 XL to offer 5x periscope telephoto lens

Technology

Features

How to use multiple WhatsApp accounts on phones, PCs

Technology

Want to mine Bitcoins at home? Here's a step-by-step guide

Technology

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are Deepfake videos, how to spot them

Technology

#NewsBytesExplainer: Everything you need to know about 'dark web'

Technology

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are phishing attacks and how to avoid them?

Technology

Related News

Elon Musk purchases ticket for Virgin Galactic flight to space

Business

Virgin Galactic's Richard Branson flies to space aboard VSS Unity!

Technology

Everything to know about Virgin Galactic's Indian-origin astronaut Sirisha Bandla

Technology

Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin launches and lands New Shepard rocket

Technology

FAA News

FAA orders United Airlines to inspect Boeing 777s after emergency

World

Starship explosion prompts FAA to investigate SpaceX for license violations

Technology

Citing threats, United States asks airlines to avoid Pakistani airspace

World

MEA spent Rs. 10 lakh on Modi's book launch: RTI

India

Newark-Mumbai flights suspended by United Airlines: Here's why

World
Trending Topics