Bizarre Facebook glitch allows users to write on celebrity pages

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Aug 24, 2022, 03:13 pm 1 min read

The outage occured at around 11.30 am (IST) today

Popular social media platform Facebook suffered an outage at around 11.30 am (IST) today. It also created a massive glitch that allowed ordinary netizens to fill the official pages of celebrities such as Tom Cruise, Rihanna, and Deepika Padukone with memes and random messages. The outage has been reported in several countries including India, the US, and the UK.

Mystery There is no evidence of hacking

Several users worldwide reported seeing random posts to celebrities appearing on their feed, some from pages they haven't been following. Both the app as well as the website seems to have been affected. The Meta-owned company is yet to officially confirm any issue with the platform. We also do not have evidence to suggest that the platform has been hacked.

What has happened to my Facebook feed?! pic.twitter.com/0HRjzKnyB6 — Shannon Grixti (@shancake_) August 24, 2022