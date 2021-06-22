Facebook's Clubhouse clone called Live Audio Rooms makes US debut

Facebook finally debuts its Clubhouse me-too called Live Audio Rooms in the US

Earlier this year, Facebook was one of the Big Tech social media companies that announced plans to copy Clubhouse's audio-only platform concept. While Twitter's offering called Spaces has been operational for some time now, Facebook's Live Audio Rooms just made its debut in the US with features including unlimited listeners, integrated fundraiser support, and "Stars" to appreciate creators. Here are more details.

Audio-based social media industry has evolved into a competitive space

Amid competition from Spotify's recently-launched Greenroom, Discord's Stage Channels, Twitter's Spaces, and Clubhouse itself, Facebook has high expectations to live up to. On June 21, Facebook announced that some American public figures and Facebook Groups can host Rooms using the Facebook app for iOS. Meanwhile, unlike Clubhouse, there is no limit to how many listeners can join using the Android and iOS apps.

Live captions, notification of friends' participation will keep users entertained

Speaking of features, a convenience-centric form of Instagram's Live Captions feature has made its way to Rooms. Users will be notified when their friends/followers join a room. Users can also "raise a hand" to request to join ongoing conversations while listeners will be able to actively participate using the live chat feature. Available options may vary for Live Rooms created by Facebook Groups.

Listeners can support creators with Stars, get 'front row' seats

Further, listeners can support their creators using the "Like" and "Thumbs up" buttons at the bottom of the screen. They can also support the Live Audio Rooms' speakers by sending "Stars" that must be purchased before or during the conversation. Those sending stars will be featured in the "Front Row" so creators can recognize their supporters and give them shout-outs mid-discussion.

Facebook has integrated support for donations, fundraisers in Live Rooms

Support fundraisers directly from the Facebook app during a Live Room

As for administrator controls, Facebook Group administrators can control who creates Rooms: moderators, group members, or only other administrators. Private Group chats permit only Group members to chat during Live Room sessions. Since many Clubhouse conversations have been fundraisers and Facebook has built-in payment features, Live Room hosts can directly support nonprofits. A button to donate would be visible in listeners' chats.

Hosts can give listeners permission to speak mid-session

Hosts identifiable via glowing circular profile icons

Evidently, Facebook's platform is more flexible than Clubhouse in that it allows hosts to invite speakers prior to a session's commencement. Even a listener can be chosen and permitted to speak mid-session. Hosts can be easily identified by a glowing circular profile icon at the top of the page while listeners' smaller profile icons appear in the lower half of the screen.

In-session Rooms can be found in News Feed, Facebook Groups

Find discussion Rooms in your News Feed

Facebook users can discover the new interaction medium and active Live Rooms via the News Feed and Notifications. One can also sign up to be notified when a Room goes live. Rooms will also be visible within Facebook Groups when available. Some of Live Rooms' initial adopters include Grammy-nominated artist TOKiMONSTA, football quarterback Russel Wilson, social entrepreneur Amanda Nguyen, and independent journalist Rosa Clemente.

Numerous celebrities and famous Facebook Groups will promote Live Rooms

Pop artist Kehlani

Celebrities such as D Smoke, Kehlani, Reggie Watts, Lisa Morales Duke, Bobby Berk, Tina Knowles-Lawson, and Joe Budden are expected to join Live Audio Rooms soon. Facebook Groups embracing the new format include Dance Accepts Everyone, Vegan Soul Food, Meditation Matters, and Space Hipsters. Besides the launch of Live Audio Rooms, Facebook is also trying its hand at podcasts with a select few creators.

Facebook also launched a new podcast streaming service

Facebook's foray into podcasts

However, the podcast service is separate from the recently-introduced Spotify integration on Facebook's News Feed (Project Boombox). Initially, podcasters will include Nicaila Matthews Okome of Side Hustle Pro, formerly Spotify's first big podcast star Joe Budden, Jess Hilarious of Carefully Reckless from The Black Effect Podcast Network and iHeartRadio, and The LadyGang's Keltie Knight, Becca Tobin, and Jac Vanek.