FDA approves Tzield for 8-17 with stage 3 Type-1 diabetes Technology Jun 13, 2026

Big news for families dealing with Type 1 diabetes: the FDA just approved Tzield for children aged eight through 17 who've recently been diagnosed with stage three.

The goal is to help these kids hold on to their insulin production a bit longer.

Tzield was already cleared for use in younger kids (as young as one) at an earlier stage of the disease.