FDA approves Tzield for 8-17 with stage 3 Type-1 diabetes
Technology
Big news for families dealing with Type 1 diabetes: the FDA just approved Tzield for children aged eight through 17 who've recently been diagnosed with stage three.
The goal is to help these kids hold on to their insulin production a bit longer.
Tzield was already cleared for use in younger kids (as young as one) at an earlier stage of the disease.
Study: slower insulin decline, viral-infection risk
In a study of 328 kids, those who got Tzield saw their insulin-making cells decline more slowly over 18 months compared to those given a placebo.
But there's an important safety warning: the drug can raise the risk of serious viral infections, so doctors will need to keep a close eye on anyone taking it.