First global AI summit in the Global South

The summit kicks off with keynotes and the launch of the AI Expo. There'll be deep dives into how AI impacts health, education, agriculture, energy, gender issues, and disabilities. Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to address the main plenary on February 19, and a high-level CEO roundtable is also scheduled for February 19; Google CEO Sundar Pichai and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman are reported as expected attendees.

Expect a huge crowd—over 35,000 people from more than 100 countries have registered. Big names include heads of government, ministers, top CEOs, plus sessions on "People, Planet, Progress" tackling everything from inclusion to safe and ethical AI.

Why it matters

This summit isn't just about tech—it's about shaping how AI gets used for good in India and beyond.

The goal: fair access to AI tools for everyone and new policies that could set the standard for the future.

If you're curious about where tech is headed or want to see India step up as an AI leader—this is worth watching.