Fitbit launches Luxe fitness band in India at Rs. 11,000

Surbhi Shah
Last updated on Aug 03, 2021, 04:31 pm
Fitbit has launched its latest Luxe fitness band in India. It comes in two versions - vanilla Luxe and Luxe Special Edition. The wearable starts at Rs. 10,999 and is available via Fitbit's website as well as other leading e-commerce sites. It comes with a stainless steel frame, heart-rate and SpO2 monitoring, stress management feature, and offers up to five days of battery life.

Design and display

The fitness band bears an AMOLED color display

The Fitbit Luxe has a rectangular dial with slightly curved edges, a stainless steel frame, and an AMOLED touchscreen color display. It is water resistant up to 50m. The standard Luxe is available in Black/Graphite Stainless Steel, Lunar White/Soft Gold Stainless Steel, and Orchid/Platinum Stainless Steel colors. Dimensions-wise, it measures 36.3mm in length, 17.62mm in width, and 10.05mm in height.

Special Edition

The Luxe Special Edition is designed by gorjana

The Fitbit Luxe Special Edition flaunts a Soft Gold stainless steel case with Parker Link bracelet. It is designed by jewelry brand gorjana. The band is not only touted to be a fitness band but also a "must-have wardrobe essential" fashion accessory. It is also offered in a Platinum stainless steel Parker Link bracelet option along with the classic and woven bands.

Features

The band has 20 sport modes

The Fitbit Luxe can view texts, calls, and notifications

The Fitbit Luxe fitness band supports heart-rate monitoring, stress management, sleep tracking, and menstrual health tracking. Additionally, it tracks the user's breathing rate, heart-rate variability, and skin temperature variation to monitor sudden behavioral changes that can indicate signs of cold, stress, or fatigue. The wearable features over 20 sport modes and is compatible with both Android and iOS devices.

Pocket-pinch

Fitbit Luxe: Pricing and availability

In India, the Fitbit Luxe is priced at Rs. 10,999 while the Luxe Special Edition costs Rs. 17,999. If you wish to buy the bands separately, the classic and woven ones cost Rs. 2,499, while the Parker Link bracelet is priced at Rs. 5,499. The wearable is available for purchase via Fitbit's official website, Flipkart, Amazon, and other partner retailers.

