#DealOfTheDay: ROG Phone 5 is available with Rs. 6,000 discount

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on May 26, 2021, 07:56 pm

ASUS ROG Phone 5 is available with discounts on Flipkart

If you are looking for a high-end gaming smartphone, then this might be the deal for you. Flipkart is offering a Rs. 6,000 instant discount on the recently-launched ASUS ROG Phone 5 model. To further sweeten the deal, buyers can avail 10% off on HDFC Bank debit and credit cards or 5% unlimited cashback with Flipkart Axis Bank credit card. Here are more details.

Details

Everything to know about the deal

The ASUS ROG Phone 5 (8GB/128GB) is listed on Flipkart at Rs. 49,999 (MRP: Rs. 55,999). You can get 10% off with HDFC Bank debit and credit cards or 5% unlimited cashback with Flipkart Axis Bank credit card. To further bring down the cost, you can exchange an old smartphone to get a discount of up to Rs. 14,600.

Design and display

ASUS ROG Phone 5 flaunts a 144Hz Super AMOLED display

The ASUS ROG Phone 5 features a notch-less screen with slim top and bottom bezels and an integrated fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has a horizontally-aligned triple camera unit and an RGB light panel. The handset bears a 6.78-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2448 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate, and a 300Hz touch sampling rate. It also offers ultrasonic AirTriggers for improved gaming.

Information

It sports a 64MP main camera

The ASUS ROG Phone 5 is equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 13MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP (f/2.0) macro shooter. Up front, it has a 24MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.

Internals

It is fueled by a Snapdragon 888 chipset

The ASUS ROG Phone 5 draws power from a Snapdragon 888 processor, combined with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It runs on Android 11-based ROG UI and packs a 6,000mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, a headphone jack, and two Type-C ports.