Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G available with Rs. 40,000 discount

Last updated on May 13, 2021, 08:28 pm

If you wish to upgrade your smartphone experience to the next level, then this deal is for you. Flipkart is offering an attractive discount of Rs. 40,000 on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G foldable smartphone. You can also get 5% unlimited cashback and crazy deals on accessories like the Galaxy Watch Active 2 Aluminium and the Galaxy Buds Pro. Here are more details.

Key details

Everything to know about the deal

On Flipkart, you can buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G at Rs. 1,49,999 (MRP: Rs. 1,89,999) along with 5% unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card and an additional Rs. 15,150 off by exchanging an old smartphone. Buyers can also get the Galaxy Watch Active 2 Aluminium and Galaxy Buds Pro at a discounted price of Rs. 990 each.

Design and display

The device sports a 7.6-inch main display

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G features an aluminium-glass body and opens like a book to real a tablet-like form-factor. It has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a triple camera unit on the rear. It boasts of a 7.6-inch QHD+ (1768x2208 pixels) flexible AMOLED main screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. On the outside, there is a 6.23-inch HD+ (816x2260 pixels) cover display.

Information

There are two selfie cameras

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G is equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 12MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 12MP (f/2.4) telephoto shooter. For selfies, it has a 10MP (f/2.2) snapper on the main and cover screen.

Internals

It is equipped with a 4,500mAh battery

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G draws power from a Snapdragon 865+ processor, coupled with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It is upgradeable to Android 11-based One UI 3.1 and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 25W wired and 11W wireless fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.