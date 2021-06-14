Home / News / Science News / #DealOfTheDay: Google Pixel 4a available with Rs. 5,000 discount
#DealOfTheDay: Google Pixel 4a available with Rs. 5,000 discount

Written by
Harshita Malik
Last updated on Jun 14, 2021, 07:12 pm
#DealOfTheDay: Google Pixel 4a available with Rs. 5,000 discount
Google Pixel 4a's Flipkart deal is valid till June 16

Looking to buy a compact smartphone with good performance? This deal might interest you. Flipkart is offering a discount of Rs. 5,000 on the Google Pixel 4a smartphone in India. To further sweeten the deal, the e-commerce giant is providing an attractive exchange offer along with additional benefits on SBI Bank cards and Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards. Here are more details.

Offers

Everything to know about the deal

The Google Pixel 4a (6GB/128GB) is listed on Flipkart at Rs. 26,999 (MRP: Rs. 31,999). Additionally, you can avail up to 10% off (up to Rs. 1,000) with SBI Bank credit cards or 5% unlimited cashback via Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards. You can also exchange an old smartphone and further bring down the cost of the phone by up to Rs. 15,300.

Design and display

It sports an OLED display

The Google Pixel 4a features a plastic body with a punch-hole design and slim bezels. On the rear, it packs a square-shaped single camera unit and a physical fingerprint scanner. The handset bears a 5.81-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) OLED screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. It is offered in Just Black and Barely Blue color variants.

Information

There is an 8MP front camera

The Google Pixel 4a is equipped with a single 12.2MP (f/1.7, OIS) camera on the rear side and an 8MP (f/2.0) selfie shooter. The rear camera is capable of recording 4K videos at 30fps.

Internals

The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 730G processor

The Google Pixel 4a draws power from a Snapdragon 730G chipset, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 10 and houses a 3,140mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

What works and what doesn't
Google Pixel 4a
Our Rating
Pros:
Bright OLED display
Compact size
Clean and smooth software
Excellent rear camera
Cons:
No 5G support
Lacks high screen refresh rate
Average battery life
Lacks telephoto or wide-angle cameras
