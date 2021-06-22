#DealOfTheDay: Vivo X50 Pro is available with Rs. 10,000 off

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on Jun 22, 2021, 07:02 pm

Flipkart's deal is valid only on Vivo X50 Pro's Alpha Gray color option

If you are looking to own a high-end smartphone without breaking your bank, then this might be a good deal for you. Flipkart is offering a Rs. 5,000 instant discount on the Vivo X50 Pro smartphone. To further sweeten the deal, the e-commerce giant is also providing Rs. 5,000 off on prepaid transactions and an attractive exchange offer. Here's our roundup.

Key details

Everything to know about the deal

The Vivo X50 Pro (8GB/256GB) is listed on Flipkart at Rs. 49,990 (MRP: Rs. 54,990). You can get an additional Rs. 5,000 off on prepaid transactions via eligible debit and credit cards. To further lower the price of the handset, you can exchange an old smartphone to avail a discount of up to Rs. 20,300.

Design and display

The phone has a 90Hz AMOLED display

The Vivo X50 Pro features a punch-hole design with slim bezels, curved edges, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has a quad camera setup. The handset bears a 6.56-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2376 pixels) AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. In India, it is offered in a single Alpha Gray color option.

Information

It sports a 48MP main camera

The Vivo X50 Pro has a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.6) primary sensor with gimbal stabilization, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, an 8MP (f/3.4) periscope telephoto shooter, and a 13MP (f/2.5) telephoto lens. For selfies, it has a 32MP (f/2.5) snapper.

Internals

It draws power from a Snapdragon 765G chipset

The Vivo X50 Pro is powered by a Snapdragon 765G processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 10-based Funtouch OS 10.5 and packs a 4,315mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

What works and what doesn't Vivo X50 Pro Our Rating Pros: Sleek and attractive design Smooth 90Hz AMOLED display Good camera performance Excellent gimbal stabilization 5G support Cons: No dust and water resistance Lack of expandable storage No headphone jack