Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza: Deals and discounts on popular smartphones

The Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G sports a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera. On the front, it has a 16MP (f/2.1) selfie shooter.
The Galaxy F62 has a quad rear camera module including a 64MP (f/1.8) primary lens, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 5MP (f/2.4) depth shooter. For selfies and video calls, it gets a 32MP (f/2.2) front-facing snapper.
The ASUS ROG Phone 3 is equipped with a triple rear camera arrangement, which comprises a 64MP (f/1.8) main sensor, a 13MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP (f/2.0) macro snapper. Up front, there is a 24MP (f/2.0) selfie shooter.
The iPhone 11 packs a dual rear camera system comprising a 12MP (f/1.8) primary sensor and a 12MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide shooter. For selfies and video calls, it has a 12MP (f/2.2) front-facing snapper.