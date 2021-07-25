Home / News / Technology News / Flipkart 'Big Saving Days' sale: Best deals on popular smartphones
Flipkart 'Big Saving Days' sale: Best deals on popular smartphones

Harshita Malik
Flipkart 'Big Saving Days' sale: Best deals on popular smartphones
Flipkart announces discounts on smartphones under 'Big Saving Days' sale

Flipkart has kicked-off its 'Big Saving Days' sale in India today with attractive deals and offers across its product range, including some of the bestselling smartphones. Under the sale, which will end on July 29, the e-commerce giant is also offering a discount of 10% on ICICI Bank cards, no-cost EMI options, and attractive smartphone exchange schemes. Here are some noteworthy offers.

Phone #1

POCO X3 Pro

POCO X3 Pro supports 33W fast-charging

The POCO X3 Pro is available at Rs. 17,249 (MRP: Rs. 23,999) including bank discounts. It features an IP53-rated body with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The handset runs on a Snapdragon 860 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, and a 5,160mAh battery.

Information

There is a 48MP main camera

The POCO X3 Pro sports a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. On the front, it has a 20MP (f/2.2) selfie shooter.

Phone #2

Realme X50 Pro 5G

Realme X50 Pro 5G boots Android 10

Realme X50 Pro 5G can be bought at Rs. 24,249 (MRP: Rs. 41,999) with ICICI Bank offers. It bears a pill-shaped cut-out and a 90Hz, 6.44-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen. The mobile draws power from a Snapdragon 865 processor, combined with up to 12GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, and a 4,200mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support.

Information

It has a 32MP front camera

The Realme X50 Pro 5G comes with a quad rear camera module, including a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, a 12MP (f/2.5) telephoto camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. On the front, there is a 32MP (f/2.5) selfie snapper.

Phone #3

iPhone 11

Flipkart is selling the iPhone 11 at Rs. 49,999 as against its MRP of Rs. 54,900. It has an IP68-rated build quality and a 6.1-inch HD+ (828x1792 pixels) IPS LCD screen with Face ID biometric system. The handset is powered by an A13 Bionic chipset, coupled with 4GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, and a 3,110mAh battery.

Information

The phone has a dual rear camera system

The iPhone 11 offers a dual rear camera setup comprising a 12MP (f/1.8) primary sensor and a 12MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide lens. For selfies and video calls, it gets a 12MP (f/2.2) front-facing snapper.

Phone #4

Motorola RAZR 5G

Motorola RAZR 5G weighs 192 grams

Lastly, the Motorola RAZR 5G is up for grabs at Rs. 89,999 (MRP: Rs. 1,49,999) along with additional Rs. 19,250 off on exchanging an old smartphone. It sports a clamshell body with a 6.2-inch HD+ (876x2142 pixels) OLED foldable display and a 2.7-inch (600x800 pixels) external screen. The device runs on a Snapdragon 765G processor, along with 8GB of RAM, and a 2,800mAh battery.

Information

It has two cameras in total

The Motorola RAZR 5G is equipped with a 48MP (f/1.7) sensor on the outer shell. For selfies, there is a 20MP (f/2.2) lens housed within the notch of the main screen.

