Flipkart 'Shop From Home Days' sale: Attractive offers on smartphones
Flipkart has kicked-off its 'Shop From Home Days' sale in India with deals and offers across its product range, including smartphones. Under the sale, which will end on May 29, the e-commerce giant is also offering a 10% instant discount on HDFC Bank credit cards, no-cost EMI options, and exchange benefits on some of the best selling mobiles. Here are more details.
Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G
The Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G can be bought at Rs. 15,499 (MRP: Rs. 18,999), along with additional bank discounts. It has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The handset runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM, up to 128GB of storage, and a 5,000mAh battery.
It bears a triple rear camera unit
The Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G sports a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro shooter. On the front, it has a 16MP (f/2.1) selfie snapper.
Samsung Galaxy F62
The Samsung Galaxy F62 is available at Rs. 23,999 as against its MRP of Rs. 29,999. It features a punch-hole design and has a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone draws power from an Exynos 9825 processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a 7,000mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support.
It sports a 32MP selfie camera
The Samsung Galaxy F62 has a quad rear camera module, including a 64MP (f/1.8) main sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide snapper, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro lens, and a 5MP (f/2.4) depth shooter. For selfies and video calls, there is a 32MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera.
Moto RAZR
The Motorola RAZR is up for grabs at Rs. 54,999 (MRP: Rs. 1,49,999). It has a flip design with a 6.2-inch Full-HD (876x2142 pixels) OLED main screen and a 2.7-inch (600x800 pixels) G-OLED secondary display on the outer shell. The device is powered by a Snapdragon 710 chipset, combined with 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a 2,510mAh battery.
There is a 16MP main camera
The Motorola RAZR gets a single 16MP (f/1.7) camera on the rear. For selfies, it has a 5MP (f/2.0) camera, which is housed within the wide notch of the main screen.
iPhone 11 Pro
The iPhone 11 Pro is available at Rs. 79,999 (MRP: Rs. 1,06,660). It offers a 5.8-inch Full-HD+ (1125x2436 pixels) XDR OLED with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, an IP68-rated build quality, and a Face ID biometric system. The device is fueled by an A13 Bionic chipset, coupled with 4GB of RAM, up to 512GB of storage, and a 3,046mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.
It has a 12MP selfie snapper
The iPhone 11 Pro sports a triple rear camera arrangement, comprising a 12MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 12MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide lens, and a 12MP (f/2.0) telephoto snapper. Up front, there is a 12MP (f/2.2) selfie camera.