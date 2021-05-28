Home / News / Science News / Flipkart 'Shop From Home Days' sale: Attractive offers on smartphones
Flipkart 'Shop From Home Days' sale: Attractive offers on smartphones

Harshita Malik
May 28, 2021
Flipkart 'Shop From Home Days' sale: Attractive offers on smartphones
Discounts on smartphones under Flipkart Shop From Home Days sale

Flipkart has kicked-off its 'Shop From Home Days' sale in India with deals and offers across its product range, including smartphones. Under the sale, which will end on May 29, the e-commerce giant is also offering a 10% instant discount on HDFC Bank credit cards, no-cost EMI options, and exchange benefits on some of the best selling mobiles. Here are more details.

Phone #1

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G

The Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G can be bought at Rs. 15,499 (MRP: Rs. 18,999), along with additional bank discounts. It has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The handset runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM, up to 128GB of storage, and a 5,000mAh battery.

Information

It bears a triple rear camera unit

The Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G sports a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro shooter. On the front, it has a 16MP (f/2.1) selfie snapper.

Phone #2

Samsung Galaxy F62

The Samsung Galaxy F62 is available at Rs. 23,999 as against its MRP of Rs. 29,999. It features a punch-hole design and has a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone draws power from an Exynos 9825 processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a 7,000mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support.

Information

It sports a 32MP selfie camera

The Samsung Galaxy F62 has a quad rear camera module, including a 64MP (f/1.8) main sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide snapper, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro lens, and a 5MP (f/2.4) depth shooter. For selfies and video calls, there is a 32MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera.

Phone #3

Moto RAZR

The Motorola RAZR is up for grabs at Rs. 54,999 (MRP: Rs. 1,49,999). It has a flip design with a 6.2-inch Full-HD (876x2142 pixels) OLED main screen and a 2.7-inch (600x800 pixels) G-OLED secondary display on the outer shell. The device is powered by a Snapdragon 710 chipset, combined with 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a 2,510mAh battery.

Information

There is a 16MP main camera

The Motorola RAZR gets a single 16MP (f/1.7) camera on the rear. For selfies, it has a 5MP (f/2.0) camera, which is housed within the wide notch of the main screen.

Phone #4

iPhone 11 Pro

The iPhone 11 Pro is available at Rs. 79,999 (MRP: Rs. 1,06,660). It offers a 5.8-inch Full-HD+ (1125x2436 pixels) XDR OLED with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, an IP68-rated build quality, and a Face ID biometric system. The device is fueled by an A13 Bionic chipset, coupled with 4GB of RAM, up to 512GB of storage, and a 3,046mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.

Information

It has a 12MP selfie snapper

The iPhone 11 Pro sports a triple rear camera arrangement, comprising a 12MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 12MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide lens, and a 12MP (f/2.0) telephoto snapper. Up front, there is a 12MP (f/2.2) selfie camera.

