Production of Pixel Fold's display rumored to commence in October

Written by Chandraveer Mathur Mail Last updated on Jun 09, 2021, 07:54 pm

Samsung will start producing OLEDs for rumored foldable Pixel in October

Hot on the heels of a leak suggesting that Samsung will make ultra-thin glass (UTG) and OLED panels for Google's rumored foldable Pixel phone, fresh rumors suggest that Samsung will begin production of these specialized display panels in October this year. Separately, a display analyst called Ross Young tweeted that Google is on track to debut the Pixel Fold before the year-end.

Codename Passport

Foldable Google Pixel rumors began circulating in August 2020

In August last year, an internal Android document seen by 9to5Google suggested that Google was hatching plans to launch a foldable Pixel phone. Besides Raven And Oriole which could be Pixel 6 devices, the document mentioned a device codenamed Passport, speculated to be the foldable Pixel. The document reportedly went on to hint at Passport's launch slated for the last quarter of 2021.

Vendor of choice

Samsung expected to begin producing foldable Pixel display in October

Samsung Display's bi-folding concept showcased at Display Week 2021

Earlier this month, a report suggested that Samsung has been picked as the vendor of choice for the foldable Pixel's ultra-thin glass screen and OLED panel. Now, a fresh report from The Elec claimed that Samsung will start producing foldable OLED panels for Google, and Chinese smartphone manufacturing companies Vivo and Xiaomi starting later this year, probably in October.

Q4 2021

Google could tease the foldable Pixel alongside Pixel 6

A leaked image that suggests what the Pixel 6 could look like

9to5Google observed that generally, Google announces new devices in early-October, specifically during the first week. It speculated that Google would tease the foldable Pixel alongside the Pixel 6 in October, with availability set for a later date. The Elec's report mentioned that Google, Xiaomi, and Vivo plan to announce their foldable devices in the fourth quarter of 2021 that begins in October.

Right on track

Google is reportedly mulling over rollable smartphones as well

LG's rollable handheld teased before its smartphone division folded

In related news, display analyst Ross Young on Twitter claimed that Google is still on track to debut the rumored "Pixel Fold" before the end of 2021. Young added that Google is toying with the idea of a rollable smartphone too. Although prototypes were showcased by LG at CES and Samsung at Display Week, rollable display technology hasn't yet made it to consumer smartphones.