Francesco Di Filippo's study suggests charged black holes avoid singularities

Remnants could help explain dark matter

Di Filippo's work tackles two big headaches in general relativity, singularities and unpredictable space-time beyond a certain point.

Even cooler, the research hints that these ideas could apply to other black holes found in nature, not just charged ones.

Plus, it opens up new ways to think about dark matter: if these black holes do not totally disappear but leave behind tiny remnants, those leftovers might help explain where dark matter comes from.