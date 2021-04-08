Home / News / Science News / Fujifilm's latest instant camera has a retro design, selfie mode
Fujifilm's latest instant camera has a retro design, selfie mode

As the latest addition to its Instax Mini series of instant cameras, Fujifilm has launched the Mini 40 model in the US.

It is priced at $100 (roughly Rs. 7,500), making it $30 costlier than the Instax Mini 11 that was launched last year.

The Mini 40 comes with a retro design, automatic exposure control, a new selfie mode, and 10-shot film cartridges.

It has a viewfinder and an LED flash It draws power from two AA-size alkaline batteries How to click in selfie mode? Fujifilm Instax Mini 40: Pricing and availability

Design

It has a viewfinder and an LED flash

It has a viewfinder and an LED flash

The Instax Mini 40 sports a retro look with a leather-textured body, silver accents, a bulb-styled LED flash, and a dedicated viewfinder.

It features a two-button setup, one placed at the bottom side of the lens for switching on the camera and the other being the shutter button.

The lens houses a tiny mirror that acts as a preview screen for taking selfies.

Specifications

It draws power from two AA-size alkaline batteries

In terms of specifications, the Instax Mini 40 mirrors the last-generation Mini 11.

It features a 60mm (f/12.7) lens, a pull-out selfie mode with a focus ranging between 30-50cm, ISO 800 light sensitivity, and 1/2 to 1/250 second shutter speed.

The camera comes with auto-exposure control and is powered by two AA-size alkaline batteries.

Steps

How to click in selfie mode?

The selfie mode in the Fujifilm Instax Mini 40 adjusts the focal distance of the camera to allow subjects closer to the lens to be in focus.

To click in selfie mode, you can pull out the lens and see the "SELFIE ON" mark. Adjust the frame using the mirror on the lens and then press the shutter button.

Information

Fujifilm Instax Mini 40: Pricing and availability

The Fujifilm Instax Mini 40 costs $100 (around Rs. 7,500) and will be available for purchase from April 21 in the global markets. Details regarding its availability in India are unclear as of now.

