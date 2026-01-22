Gates Foundation, OpenAI to invest $50 million in Africa's healthcare
The Gates Foundation and OpenAI are teaming up to put $50 million into fixing healthcare in sub-Saharan Africa.
Their new project, Horizon1000, will roll out AI tools—starting with a pilot in Rwanda—to help 1,000 clinics and their communities by 2027.
Why does this matter?
Sub-Saharan Africa is missing nearly 6 million health workers, leaving millions without basic care.
By using AI to cut down on paperwork and guide frontline workers, the hope is to save lives and make care more consistent where it's needed most.
What's different this time?
Bill Gates called AI a "game changer" for tackling problems that have held back progress for generations.
The idea is simple: let tech handle the boring stuff so real people can focus on caring for patients.