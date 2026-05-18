Gboard redesigns shortcuts with Material 3 pill-shaped buttons in beta
Technology
Gboard is getting a fresh Material 3 redesign for its shortcuts, now reaching more beta users.
Instead of the old rectangular cards, you'll see rounded pill-shaped buttons, just two per row, and you swipe left to find extra tools.
The icons haven't changed, but the text labels are bigger for easier reading.
Gboard shortcuts now customizable, suggestions simplified
You can now customize your shortcut layout by tapping the pencil icon and dragging things around.
The suggestions strip also looks cleaner: shortcut containers are gone, and there's a simple "x" in the top-left corner instead of a back arrow.
This update follows earlier changes to Gboard's Settings page and is currently only on version 17.3 for beta testers (not everyone has it yet)!