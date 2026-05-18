Gboard redesigns shortcuts with Material 3 pill-shaped buttons in beta

Gboard shortcuts now customizable, suggestions simplified

You can now customize your shortcut layout by tapping the pencil icon and dragging things around.

The suggestions strip also looks cleaner: shortcut containers are gone, and there's a simple "x" in the top-left corner instead of a back arrow.

This update follows earlier changes to Gboard's Settings page and is currently only on version 17.3 for beta testers (not everyone has it yet)!