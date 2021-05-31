Home / News / Science News / Gionee M15, with Helio G90 processor and quad cameras, launched
Gionee M15, with Helio G90 processor and quad cameras, launched

Surbhi Shah
Gionee M15 goes official in Nigeria

Chinese tech giant Gionee has announced its latest mid-range smartphone, the Gionee M15, in Nigeria. The handset sports a starting price-tag of NGN 90,800 (roughly Rs. 16,000). As for the key highlights, the device comes with an LCD display, quad rear cameras, a MediaTek Helio G90 chipset, and a 5,100mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The phone has a Full-HD+ screen

The Gionee M15 features a punch-hole design with a narrow bottom bezel. On the rear, it has a quad camera setup and a physical fingerprint reader for secure biometric authentication. The handset bears a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 60Hz refresh rate. It is offered in two color variants.

It sports a 48MP main camera

The Gionee M15 is equipped with a quad rear camera module comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 5MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro shooter, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. On the front, it has a 16MP selfie snapper.

Under the hood, it boots Android 11

The Gionee M15 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G90 processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11 and packs a 5,100mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Gionee M15: Pricing and availability

In Nigeria, the Gionee M15 is priced at NGN 90,800 (around Rs. 16,000) for the 6GB/128GB model and NGN 1,06,200 (roughly Rs. 18,700) for the 8GB/128GB variant. Details regarding its availability in India or other markets are yet to be revealed.

