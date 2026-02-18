Global AI startups: India now ahead of US, says Meta
Technology
Meta's Chief AI Officer, Alexandr Wang, gave a shout-out to India at the AI Summit in New Delhi, saying the country's huge talent pool is powering a booming scene of consumer-focused AI startups.
According to Wang, India has even pulled ahead of places like the US when it comes to building these kinds of companies.
Summit brings together global tech leaders
The ongoing summit has brought together global tech leaders like Google's Sundar Pichai and OpenAI's Sam Altman.
With 13 country pavilions spread across a massive venue, everyone's talking about important topics like AI safety and future jobs.
Even with some long queues, the event marks a big moment for international collaboration on AI—especially from countries in the Global South.