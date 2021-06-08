Home / News / Science News / Major websites including Amazon, The Guardian, CNN, Reddit down
Science

Major websites including Amazon, The Guardian, CNN, Reddit down

Written by
Nachiket Mhatre
Last updated on Jun 08, 2021, 04:22 pm
A global internet outage has been reported by several internet users around 3 PM Indian Standard Time. The disruption has affected a number of websites including news portals such as CNN, The New York Times, and The Guardian in addition to large platforms such as Reddit. The disruption could be attributed to US-based cloud computing services provider Fastly experiencing technical difficulties with its services.

Here is the confirmation by Fastly

Outage linked to disruption of Fastly's cloud services

Fastly is a cloud-based content distribution service, which handles an important aspect of internet infrastructure for its client websites. The company has confirmed that it is facing downtime affecting a wide swath of its services. Many of the affected websites have been using Fastly for the deployment of their content distribution infrastructure. Fastly is currently working on resolving the critical issues crippling many websites.

Services resume as Fastly identifies issue and applies fix

Notably, Fastly's service status tracker reported that it had identified the issue at 4:14 PM IST, approximately 45 minutes after it investigated the outage. Another 15 minutes later, a fix was successfully applied. Sure enough, several platforms such as Reddit, CNN, and the UK government website are slowly limping back to normalcy. However, elevated origin loads is casing performance issues as of this writing.

Downdetector confirms all affected website resumed services simultaneously

Independent internet tracking platforms such as Downdetector were able to confirm that virtually all affected websites had come online at the same time, which gives further credence to the theory that the outage was isolated to websites using Fastly's content distribution services. Meanwhile, tech news platform The Verge, which was also affected, resorted to relaying news about the outage through a Google Docs page.

OnePlus's most affordable 5G smartphone officially previewed

