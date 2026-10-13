Global smartphone shipments plunge to 14-year low
What's the story
Global smartphone shipments have plummeted, witnessing a massive 20% year-on-year (YoY) decline. This is the lowest level in the last 14 years. The fall is mainly due to persistent memory constraints that have tightened supply across the industry. Supply chain disruptions and fluctuating consumer demand are some of the other challenges plaguing this market.
Cost impact
Rising memory costs and price hikes
The rising cost of memory chips has significantly impacted global smartphone shipments.
According to Counterpoint Research, the cost increase has inflated bill of materials (BOM) costs and deepened supply shortages. These factors have disrupted OEM shipments considerably.
To counter these challenges, OEMs have passed on higher component costs to consumers, pushing global smartphone retail prices up by 20% in 2026 alone.
Market leaders
Samsung and Apple maintain top positions
Despite the challenges, Samsung and Apple have managed to retain their top positions in the global smartphone market.
Samsung's market share increased to 23% despite a 3% YoY decline in shipments. This was aided by demand for its Galaxy Z Fold8 series and stable component supplies for mid-range devices.
Apple's market share also reached 22% in Q3, despite a YoY decline in shipments due to the absence of a base iPhone 18 model.
Brand struggles
Declines for other brands
Other smartphone brands like Xiaomi, OPPO, and Vivo have also witnessed significant shipment declines.
Xiaomi's shipments fell by over 30%, reducing its market share to 10%. The company cut exposure to lower-priced devices and some overseas markets to protect margins.
Meanwhile, OPPO and Vivo recorded shipment declines of over 20% each, with their market shares falling to 9% and 8%, respectively.