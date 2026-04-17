Google adds Chrome AI to compare products and browse side-by-side
Technology
Google just dropped some handy AI features in Chrome to make browsing easier.
Now, you can compare products, search using tabs, and browse side-by-side, all without juggling 1 million windows.
Just describe what you're looking for, and Chrome's AI gives you curated suggestions based on your requirements right next to your search results.
Smart queries combine tabs images documents
The update also lets you combine stuff like open tabs, images, and documents into one smart query, perfect for research or trip planning.
The side-by-side view means the AI can help out in real time based on what you're doing.
These features are live in the US now and plans to expand to more regions over time.