Google launches Chrome desktop AI for side by side browsing
Technology
Google just dropped AI Mode for Chrome desktop, letting you browse web pages while chatting with an AI side-by-side.
So if you're shopping or doing research, you can ask the AI specific questions, like how easy a product is to clean, without losing your place online.
AI tab grouping available in US.
There's also a handy new feature that lets you group your open tabs with AI searches by clicking the "plus" in the search box.
Early users say these updates make it way easier to stay focused and cut down on endless tab-switching.
Right now, it's available in English in the US but Google plans to expand it to additional regions in the future.