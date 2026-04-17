Google's Gemini AI blocked 483.7 million harmful ads in India
Technology
Google's Gemini AI blocked a massive 483.7 million harmful ads in India during 2025, targeting impersonation, misleading claims, and copyright misuse.
The company says it's constantly updating its systems to keep up with new abuse tactics and AI-driven changes.
Google suspended 1.7 million Indian advertiser accounts
Alongside blocking ads, Google suspended 1.7 million advertiser accounts in India for repeatedly breaking the rules or trying to sneak past protections.
Globally, over 8.3 billion ads were taken down in 2025, most before anyone even saw them, showing how seriously Google is taking ad safety these days.