Google Cloud partners with Indian IT firms on Gemini Enterprise
Google Cloud is partnering with big Indian IT firms like TCS, Infosys, Wipro, and HCLTech to build practical AI tools for businesses using its Gemini Enterprise platform.
Matt Renner from Google Cloud brushed off worries that AI will wipe out Indian IT firms, calling those fears myths and hoaxes.
He says there's actually a growing need for forward deployed engineers, people who help companies use AI in real-world ways.
Industry specific AI solutions and agents
The focus is on creating industry-specific solutions and custom AI agents to solve real client problems.
While some are concerned about AI replacing traditional tech jobs, Renner points out that new roles are popping up as companies look for experts who can make the most of these new tools.
The push into enterprise AI has also helped Google Cloud hit strong revenue last quarter, even though it's still catching up to AWS and Microsoft Azure.