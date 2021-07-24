Google defers Play Store in-app billing policy deadline amid lawsuit

Written by Chandraveer Mathur Mail Last updated on Jul 24, 2021, 12:07 pm

Google introduces option that lets Play Store developers request extension for transitioning to Play Billing

In September 2020, Google announced that in the coming year, all application developers distributing apps through the Play Store must transition to its billing system called Play Billing for in-app purchases. However, instead of enforcing the September 30, 2021 deadline, the search giant introduced an option so developers can request a six-month deadline extension. The move could be tied to the recent antitrust lawsuit.

Big Tech grip

Google's policy ensures developers cough up 30% of earnings

Following in Apple's footsteps, Google's announcement meant that all applications on the Google Play Store including those published by Google would be forced to use the Play Billing system that gives Google a 30% cut of every transaction in most cases. Some developers were reportedly able to get by with third-party billing services but Google is now making its policy more explicit.

Blame the pandemic

Google cites pandemic as reason for providing extension, not lawsuit

Google admitted that a minuscule 3% of developers aren't in compliance with the Play Billing rule while the others have already transitioned to Play Billing if they weren't using it from the get-go. In a blog post, Google cited developers' request for an extension since the pandemic-ridden year made it harder for developers to "make technical updates related to this policy."

Cutting slack

Google opened applications for deadline extension on July 22

Google has now given developers the "option to request a six-month extension," effectively moving the deadline to March 31, 2022. 9to5Google reported that appeals for the extension can be filed through the Help Center starting Thursday, July 22. It is, however, unknown whether Google plans to automatically approve all the applications it receives or if they will be evaluated on a case-to-case basis.

Lawsuit

Google's antitrust battles over Play Store dominance could've deferred deadline

The antitrust lawsuit against Google has it battling several US states that allege biased Search results, unfair deals the company strikes with various vendors, and the company's stronghold over digital advertising. SlashGear speculates that the lawsuit filed by 36 state attorneys general over Play billing policies has a role to play in the company's decision to defer the policy implementation.