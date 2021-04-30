Home / News / Science News / Google cracking down of scammy, misleading Play Store app listings
Science

Google cracking down of scammy, misleading Play Store app listings

Written by
Nachiket Mhatre
Last updated on Apr 30, 2021, 06:42 pm
Google cracking down of scammy, misleading Play Store app listings

Google has announced sweeping new Play Store guidelines for publishing apps. The policies are designed to make app listings accurate, concise, and devoid of visual clutter and spam.

This affects everything from title and descriptions to screenshots and videos demonstrating the apps. The changes will go live in the second half of 2021 and will have significant ramifications for all Play Store apps.

In this article
Enforcing decency

Impending policy update will clean up ugly, misleading app titles

The update will curb the familiar race to the bottom, where developers employ SEO and social engineering tricks within app metadata to stand out from the crowd.

App publishers can't use all caps in titles, with the total length itself being limited to 30 characters. Also gone are call to actions like "download now" and misleading descriptors such as "free," "fast," and "#1".

No mercy

Apps violating rules will be kicked off Google Play

Google has termed this as a "pre-announcement," with the intention to help app developers familiarize themselves with the guidelines and implement the changes.

However, once these policies governing app title, icon, and developer name come into play, any failure to comply will result in the apps getting kicked off Google Play.

Failure to comply with other aspects won't be this harsh.

Cleaning house

Clone apps and misleading advertising will also be addressed

The app naming policy changes are designed to cure the scourge of scam apps masquerading as clones of popular ones. These are hard to distinguish due to the lack of rules preventing cloning of the name, icon, and look of popular apps.

Furthermore, apps are also disallowed from using graphic elements such as screenshots and videos that deliberately mislead users with bait-and-switch tactics.

Specifically for games

Misleading descriptions and asset, however, will receive lighter punishment

Google will separately enforce guidelines on app preview assets later this year. This includes the description and media content such as screenshots and videos.

This one is targeted at games using concept art and videos that grossly misrepresent actual gameplay and aesthetics. Violating these rules will make apps ineligible for promotion and recommendation on Google Play surfaces such as Apps and Games home.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Redmi Note 10S teased in India; to be launched soon
Latest News
NewsBytes Briefing: Chip shortage cripples the auto industry, and more
Science
OPPO F11 Pro receives Android 11-based ColorOS 11 in India
Science
Bellamkonda Sreenivas to star in Telugu remake of Dhanush's 'Karnan'
Entertainment
Billboard Music Awards 2021: Grammy snub The Weeknd leads nominations
Entertainment
'Ramyug' trailer: Kunal Kohli goes all out for debut web-show
Entertainment
Latest Science News
Redmi Note 10S teased in India; to be launched soon
Science
Pricing details of Sony Xperia 1 III in China leaked
Science
Prior to launch, specifications of HONOR Play 5 smartphone leaked
Science
China's space station materializes with the launch of first module
Science
NewsBytes Briefing: Facebook commits accidental censorship, and more
Science
Trending Topics