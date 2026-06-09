Google issues June 2026 Android updates for phones, tablets, WearOS, TVs
Google just dropped its June 2026 system updates for Android, and there's a lot packed in: think smoother Play Store experiences, new features for sharing and finding devices, tighter security, and handy tools for developers.
The rollout covers phones, tablets, Wear OS gadgets, and even TVs.
Play services and Play Store updates
Play services now lets you view contact card details with Quick Share and makes it easier to find lost devices with the new Find Hub.
On the Play Store side, there are stricter app security checks (so fewer shady downloads), plus a new "Ask Play" AI-powered search that gives real-time answers.
You'll also notice clearer discounts on apps, updated pre-registration flows, refreshed purchase dialogs, and notifications for Loyalty MAX challenges.
Play services v26.21 adds Maps support
Developers get new features with Google Play services v26.21 for Google and third-party app developers to support Maps-related processes.