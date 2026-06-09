Google issues June 2026 Android updates for phones, tablets, WearOS, TVs

Play services and Play Store updates

Play services now lets you view contact card details with Quick Share and makes it easier to find lost devices with the new Find Hub.

On the Play Store side, there are stricter app security checks (so fewer shady downloads), plus a new "Ask Play" AI-powered search that gives real-time answers.

You'll also notice clearer discounts on apps, updated pre-registration flows, refreshed purchase dialogs, and notifications for Loyalty MAX challenges.