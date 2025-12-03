Google Keep reminders are moving to Google Tasks

What's changing for you

Heads up—Keep won't send reminder notifications anymore, so you'll need the Google Tasks or Calendar app for alerts.

There's now a 100,000-reminder limit (which should be plenty), but really long reminders might get shortened.

Location info gets tucked into Task descriptions, and repeating tasks can now go up to every 1,000 days.

Old Keep reminders aren't lost—they'll show up in a special "Old Google Keep Reminders" list so nothing slips through the cracks.