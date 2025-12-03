Google launches Android 16 QPR2, here's what's new Technology Dec 03, 2025

Android 16 QPR2 just dropped, and it's a pretty big deal. Google's switching to a twice-a-year update schedule, so you'll see new features roll out faster.

This version brings AI-powered notification summaries, an organizer for low-priority notifications, an expanded dark theme option that can force dark mode for apps that don't support it, when enabled by the user, and more ways to customize your icons.