Google launches Android 16 QPR2, here's what's new
Android 16 QPR2 just dropped, and it's a pretty big deal. Google's switching to a twice-a-year update schedule, so you'll see new features roll out faster.
This version brings AI-powered notification summaries, an organizer for low-priority notifications, an expanded dark theme option that can force dark mode for apps that don't support it, when enabled by the user, and more ways to customize your icons.
Key features and device support
The update is available for Pixel 6 through Pixel 10 phones. You'll get a total of 32 bug fixes.
Developers now have new tools to make apps more personal and accessible.
Why this matters (even if you don't use a Pixel)
Google's new update cycle means Android phones from other brands won't be stuck waiting ages for cool features anymore.
Expect quicker updates and a more consistent experience across all Android devices—making your phone feel fresher for longer.