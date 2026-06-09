Google launches experimental Dreambeans AI app summarizing users' daily activity
Technology
Google just dropped Dreambeans, an experimental artificial intelligence (AI) app that pulls together daily stories about your life using information from Gmail, Calendar, Photos, YouTube, and Search.
Instead of waiting for you to ask questions, Dreambeans suggests ideas and insights based on what you're up to each day.
Dreambeans generates illustrated, savable personal stories
Dreambeans creates custom stories using details like your recent purchases or upcoming trips, complete with AI-made illustrations.
You can save these stories, read them whenever you want, and share feedback so the app gets smarter over time.
It's a fresh take on AI, one that fits right into your routine and helps make sense of your day.