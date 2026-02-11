Google offers employees to quit if they don't like AI push
Google's Global Business Organization (GBO) just rolled out a voluntary exit program for US employees who aren't fully on board with its all-in on AI strategy.
Chief Business Officer Philipp Schindler called the company's pace "electric" and said the move is about keeping up in a fast-changing tech world.
The offer is open to folks in solutions, sales, and corporate development teams (but not large customer sales teams and other frontline customer-facing roles in the US, to limit as much disruption to our customers as possible).
It's Google's third opt-out program in a year, following earlier ones tied to office returns and YouTube changes.
Schindler's message to employees
Schindler said employees who weren't "enjoying the pace we need to operate in" or who were "ready to move on from Google" could opt for the program.