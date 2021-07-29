Google removes Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 5 from official store

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Jul 29, 2021, 04:24 pm

Google Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 removed from official store

While Google is preparing to launch its Pixel 6 series of smartphones in October this year, the company has now delisted the Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 handsets from the official Google Fi store. To recall, both the models went official last year with an OLED display, dual rear cameras, a Snapdragon 765G chipset, and 18W fast-charging support. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

Both the phones offer a Full-HD+ OLED display

The Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels. On the rear, they pack a square-shaped dual camera unit and a physical fingerprint sensor. The devices sport a 6.2-inch and 6.0-inch OLED display, respectively, with a Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) resolution and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The Pixel 5 also boasts an IP68-rated build quality and a 90Hz refresh rate.

Information

There is a 12.2MP main camera

The Google Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 bear a dual rear camera arrangement, comprising a 12.2MP (f/1.7) primary sensor and a 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens. For selfies and video calls, the duo gets an 8MP (f/2.0) front-facing snapper.

Internals

They offer Android 11 support

The Google Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 are powered by a Snapdragon 765G chipset, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The former houses a 3,885mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support, while the latter gets a 4,080mAh battery with 18W wired, 12W wireless, and 5W reverse charging support. Under the hood, the duo runs on Android 11.

Information

Google Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5: Pricing and availability

The Google Pixel 4a 5G was launched with a price-tag of $499 (roughly Rs. 37,000) while the Pixel 5 smartphone was priced at $699 (roughly Rs. 51,900). As for their availability, the models have now been discontinued from the Google Fi store.