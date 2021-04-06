Google's April 2021 update significantly boosts Pixel 5's performance

Google has started releasing the latest April 2021 update for all the eligible Pixel smartphones, including the Pixel 5.
Apart from optimizing the handset's processor and performance of certain graphics-intensive apps and games, the firmware also improves the camera quality on third-party apps, fixes the freezing issue during startup, and resolves an issue related to VPN connectivity.
Pixel 5's performance has reportedly improved by up to 50%
List
Here's a list of Pixel phones receiving the latest update
Apart from the Pixel 5, Google has released the latest April 2021 update for the Pixel 3, 3 XL, 3a, and 3a XL models. The Pixel 4 line-up, which includes the Pixel 4, 4 XL, 4a, and 4a (5G) models, is also receiving the update.
However, it should be noted that the improvements vary from model to model.
Design and display
The Pixel 5 boasts of a 90Hz OLED display
Meanwhile, the Google Pixel 5 features a punch-hole design with slim bezels. On the rear, it offers a dual camera unit and a physical fingerprint scanner.
The handset bears a 6.0-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) OLED screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9, a 90Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support.
It is offered in Just Black and Sorta Sage color options.
Information
It sports an 8MP selfie camera
The Google Pixel 5 is equipped with a dual rear camera setup comprising a 12.2MP (f/1.7) primary sensor and a 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens. For selfies and video calling, it has an 8MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.
Internals
It offers 18W fast-charging support
The Google Pixel 5 is powered by a Snapdragon 765G chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
Under the hood, it runs on Android 11 and packs a 4,080mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.
In terms of connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 5G, NFC, and a Type-C port.