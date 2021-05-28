Home / News / Science News / Google Pixel 6 series tipped to use 'bigger Samsung sensor'
Google Pixel 6 series tipped to use 'bigger Samsung sensor'

Surbhi Shah
Google Pixel 6 series tipped to use 'bigger Samsung sensor'
Google Pixel 6, 6 Pro's camera features leaked

Google is gearing up to launch its Pixel 6 series of smartphones later this year. In the latest development, tipster Tron has claimed that the handsets will have a 'bigger Samsung sensor' as well as a custom ISP (Image Signal Processor) and NPU (Neural Processing Unit). The phones will also get gimbal-like 'steady cam mode' and 'big improvements' in video recording.

Design and display

The phones will have an AMOLED display

Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro renders by Jon Prosser

The Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro will bear a punch-hole cut-out with a noticeable bottom bezel and an under-display fingerprint scanner. The former is expected to bear a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) flat AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, whereas the Pro model will offer a 6.67-inch curved AMOLED display with a QHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Cameras

A 12MP selfie camera is expected

The Google Pixel 6 is likely to be equipped with a dual rear camera setup comprising a 16MP primary lens and a 16MP ultra-wide sensor. The Pixel 6 Pro is rumored to offer triple rear cameras, including a 50MP main sensor, a 16MP ultra-wide shooter, and an 8MP periscope telephoto lens. Up front, the duo may sport a 12MP selfie snapper.

Information

Gimbal-like steady camera mode will help shoot cinematic videos

The Gimbal-like steady camera mode is likely to use the sensor's OIS and some software tricks to record cinematic videos with no hand-shake or motion blur. Additionally, Google's custom IPS and NPU are touted to offer notable picture and video quality improvements.

Internals

They will run on Android 12

Whitechapel is the code-name of Google's in-house processor

The Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro will be powered by a custom 5nm Whitechapel processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, they will boot Android 12, and are likely to house a 4,500mAh and 5,000mAh battery, respectively. The devices should also offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information

Google Pixel 6 series: Pricing and availability

At present, there is no information regarding the official pricing and availability of the Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro smartphones. However, considering the leaked specifications, the series is likely to start at around Rs. 60,000 in India.

