Google Pixel 6, 6 Pro, and Pixel Watch's specifications leaked

Written by
Surbhi Shah
Last updated on May 25, 2021, 02:52 pm
Google Pixel 6, 6 Pro, and Pixel Watch's specifications leaked
Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro will offer a 120Hz display

Google is expected to launch its latest Pixel 6 and 6 Pro smartphones sometime around October this year. In the latest development, tipster Max Weinbach has revealed some key specifications of the handsets and the upcoming Pixel Watch. All the three devices will be powered by a custom 5nm chipset. Moreover, the Pixel phones will boast of a high screen refresh rate.

In this article
Design and display

The Pixel 6 Pro will flaunt a QHD+ display

Google Pixel 6 Pro will have triple rear camera system

The Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will feature a center-aligned punch-hole design with a noticeable bottom bezel and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The vanilla model will bear a 120Hz, 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) flat AMOLED display, while the Pro model will have a 120Hz, 6.67-inch curved AMOLED screen with a QHD+ resolution. The handsets will be offered in multiple color options.

Cameras

They might sport a 12MP selfie camera

The Pixel 6 is said to have a dual rear camera setup comprising a 16MP main sensor and a 16MP ultra-wide lens. The Pixel 6 Pro is rumored to come with triple rear cameras, including a 50MP primary sensor, a 16MP ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP periscope telephoto shooter. For selfies and video calling, both the models are expected to offer a 12MP snapper.

Internals

They will run on Android 12

The Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro will be fueled by a Samsung-manufactured 5nm 'Whitechapel' chipset, combined with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. They will pack a 4,500mAh and 5,000mAh battery, respectively, and will run on Android 12. For connectivity, the duo should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, 5G, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Wearable

Everything we know about the Google Pixel Watch

Google Pixel Watch will have a circular dial

Alongside the Pixel 6 devices, Google is also expected to launch its first-ever smartwatch, called the Pixel Watch. Renders of the wearable have already leaked online, revealing a round dial, a physical crown, and a bezel-less design. It will be equipped with a 5nm chipset and boot the latest Wear OS, which promises faster performance, longer battery life, and always-on heart rate monitoring.

Information

Google Pixel 6, 6 Pro and Watch: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro will be announced at the time of the launch. However, the line-up is likely to start at around Rs. 60,000. The Pixel Watch may cost around $300 (approximately Rs. 22,000).

