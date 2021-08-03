Home / News / Technology News / Google Pixel 6 series officially previewed; coming this fall
Technology

Google Pixel 6 series officially previewed; coming this fall

Written by
Surbhi Shah
Edited by
Mudit Dube
Last updated on Aug 03, 2021, 12:05 pm

Google is all set to launch its high-end Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro smartphones this fall i.e. sometime around October. In an unexpected move, the tech giant has officially previewed its upcoming flagship devices, revealing their design, camera features, and other highlights. The company has also confirmed that the Pixel 6 series will be equipped with a new custom-built 'Tensor' chipset.

In this article
New SoC

Everything we know about the new Tensor chipset

Google Tensor is the company's custom-designed SoC to power the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro. While details about the CPU, GPU, and 5G modem are unknown as of now, the tech giant has revealed that Tensor will enable "most innovative AI and ML" features. It also has a new security core and a Titan M2 chip to provide better on-device security.

Design and display

The phones will sport a high refresh rate AMOLED screen

The phones will sport a high refresh rate AMOLED screen

The Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro will feature a punch-hole design with a slim bottom bezel, a dual-tone rear panel, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The vanilla Pixel 6 will bear a 90Hz, 6.4-inch Full-HD+ flat AMOLED screen and a matte-finished aluminium frame. The Pro model will have a 120Hz, 6.7-inch QHD+ curved AMOLED display with polished aluminium rails on the side.

Cameras

They will likely be equipped with a 50MP main camera

Google Pixel 6 smartphones sport a new full-width 'camera bar' as "the improved sensors and lenses are too big to fit into the traditional square." The Pixel 6 is tipped to pack a 50MP primary sensor and a 12MP ultra-wide lens. The Pixel 6 Pro will boast an additional 48MP telephoto lens with 4x optical zoom. Up front, a 12MP snapper is expected.

Internals

They will boot Android 12

The Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will draw power from the new Tensor chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The former may pack a 4,614mAh battery while the latter will house a 5,000mAh battery. They will run on Android 12 OS. The devices will also offer support for the latest connectivity options.

Information

Google Pixel 6 series: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Google Pixel 6 series will be announced at the time of the launch, which will take place sometime around October this year. However, considering the specifications, the line-up may start at around Rs. 70,000 in India.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G tipped to cost around €435

Latest News

Ola Scooter to be launched in India on August 15

Auto

Wrestler murder case: Probe reveals victims beaten for 40 minutes

India

Coronavirus: India reports 30K+ cases; infections rise in 13 states

India

Karan Johar set to launch Kareena Kapoor Khan's pregnancy book

Entertainment

MG Astor to feature Reliance Jio's connected car stack

Auto

Latest Technology News

Motorola Edge 20 series to debut in India this month

Technology

Vivo Y53s tipped to cost Rs. 23,000 in India

Technology

Google is discontinuing sign-in support on old Android devices

Technology

Realme's DIZO launches its first smartwatch at Rs. 3,000

Technology

Realme's MagDart magnetic wireless charging demonstrated on upcoming Flash smartphone

Technology

Features

How to use multiple WhatsApp accounts on phones, PCs

Technology

Want to mine Bitcoins at home? Here's a step-by-step guide

Technology

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are Deepfake videos, how to spot them

Technology

#NewsBytesExplainer: Everything you need to know about 'dark web'

Technology

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are phishing attacks and how to avoid them?

Technology

Related News

Google Pixel 6 XL to offer 5x periscope telephoto lens

Technology

Google Pixel 6 Pro revealed in live images

Technology

Google Pixel 6 could get five years of software support

Technology

Google Pixel 5a tipped to be launched in August

Technology

Google News

Google kicking out 'sugar daddy' dating apps from Play Store

Technology

Google removes Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 5 from official store

Technology

Alphabet Inc. beats all-time record with $61.9 billion revenue

Business

Prior to launch, Google Pixel 5a 5G bags FCC certification

Technology

Thirty-six US states file lawsuit against Google: Here's why

World
Trending Topics