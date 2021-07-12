Google Pixel 6 Pro revealed in live images

Google is expected to launch the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro smartphones in October. In the latest development, live images of the Pro model (via TechDroider) have appeared online, revealing its front and rear design. It will offer a punch-hole design and a curved display. The dual-tone rear panel will pack a triple camera module with a periscope zoom lens. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The phone will flaunt a pOLED display

The Google Pixel 6 Pro will feature a punch-hole cut-out with ultra-slim bezels, curved edges, an IP68 rated build quality, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will have a full-width triple camera module. The handset is said to bear a 6.71-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) pOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support.

It will sport a 50MP main camera

The Google Pixel 6 Pro will be equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide shooter, and a 48MP periscope telephoto lens. For selfies, there will be a 12MP front-facing snapper.

Internals

It will be fueled by a custom-made processor

The Google Pixel 6 Pro will draw power from a 5nm 'Whitechapel' custom chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 12 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Google Pixel 6 Pro: Pricing and availability

Google will announce the official pricing and availability details of the Pixel 6 Pro smartphone at the time of the launch. However, considering the leaked specifications and features, it is likely to be priced at around Rs. 80,000 in India.