New Google Pixel 6 Pro renders reveal more interesting details

Science

Written by
Surbhi Shah
Last updated on May 21, 2021, 11:47 am
Google is gearing up to launch its latest Pixel 6 series of smartphones sometime in October this year. A few days back, renders of the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro got leaked, revealing a completely new design language. Now, fresh renders of the 6 Pro have surfaced, detailing features like curved screen edges and a triple rear camera unit with a periscope zoom lens.

Design and display

The handset will feature an AMOLED panel

Google Pixel 6 Pro will come with a center-aligned punch-hole design with a prominent bottom bezel, curved edges, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will have a full-width triple camera module. The handset is likely to bear a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen. Dimensions-wise, it will measure 163.9x75.8x8.9mm and the thickness goes up to 11.5mm with the camera bump included.

There will be a periscope zoom lens

The Google Pixel 6 Pro will sport a triple rear camera setup comprising a primary sensor, an ultra-wide lens, and a periscope telephoto sensor. However, the specifications of these cameras are unclear as of now. For selfies, it will have a single front-facing snapper.

It will run on Android 12

The Google Pixel 6 Pro will draw power from a 5nm 'Whitechapel' custom chipset, paired with at least 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It will boot Android 12 and may pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for wired and wireless fast-charging. The device will be equipped with dual stereo speakers and should offer support for the latest connectivity options.

Google Pixel 6 Pro: Pricing and availability

As of now, there is no information regarding the official pricing and availability of the Google Pixel 6 Pro. However, considering the expected specifications, it is likely to be priced at around Rs. 80,000.

