Google Pixel 6 could get five years of software support

Mudit Dube
Last updated on Jul 09, 2021, 11:22 am
Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro's full specifications leaked

Google's next batch of flagship smartphones, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, are expected to go official around October. As per the latest tip-off from Jon Prosser, the tech giant is likely to offer "at least five years of software updates" for both the devices. He has also revealed the detailed specifications of the duo, leaving rather limited room for imagination.

Pixel 6 Pro to feature a curved pOLED display

The Pixel 6 and 6 Pro will sport a center-positioned punch-hole cut-out with a slim bottom bezel and an under-display fingerprint scanner. The vanilla model will bear a 6.4-inch flat AMOLED screen, possibly with a Full-HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The Pro model will have a 6.71-inch curved pOLED display, most likely with a QHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

The duo will boast a 50MP main camera

The Pixel 6 will be equipped with a dual rear camera unit, comprising a 50MP main sensor and a 12MP ultra-wide lens. The Pro variant will justify its moniker with an additional 48MP telephoto zoom camera. On the front, the Pixel 6 will pack an 8MP selfie shooter, while the Pixel 6 Pro will offer a 12MP snapper.

The handsets will be powered by a custom-made 5nm chipset

The Pixel 6 and 6 Pro will be powered by a custom-made 5nm 'Whitechapel' processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. They will run on Android 12, pack stereo speakers, and house a 4,614mAh and 5,000mAh battery, respectively. The devices will also offer support for Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro: Pricing and availability

Google is expected to announce the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro around October this year to take on the iPhone 13 series as well as flagship Android rivals from brands like OnePlus, Xiaomi, and Samsung. The pricing and availability details are still a mystery but considering the leaked specifications, the line-up is likely to start at around Rs. 60,000 in India.

Mi MIX 4 tipped to sport an 'invisible' under-display camera

How to use multiple WhatsApp accounts on phones, PCs

Technology

Want to mine Bitcoins at home? Here's a step-by-step guide

Technology

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are Deepfake videos, how to spot them

Technology

#NewsBytesExplainer: Everything you need to know about 'dark web'

Technology

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are phishing attacks and how to avoid them?

Technology

