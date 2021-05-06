Home / News / Science News / Pixel 6 to feature Google's 5nm 'Whitechapel' custom chipset
Science

Pixel 6 to feature Google's 5nm 'Whitechapel' custom chipset

Harshita Malik
Last updated on May 06, 2021, 02:56 pm
Pixel 6 to feature Google's 5nm 'Whitechapel' custom chipset

Google is expected to launch the Pixel 6 smartphone later this year. Now, a report by XDA-Developers has corroborated that the handset will come with Google's custom chipset, codenamed 'Whitechapel.'

The company is reportedly developing its first processor in partnership with Samsung's system large-scale integration (SLSI) division. The chipset will likely share some features with Samsung Exynos.

Information

The chipset will be based on 5nm architecture

The 'Whitechapel' custom chipset is said to be a 5nm octa-core ARM processor with two Cortex-A78 CPU cores, quad Cortex-A55 cores, and an ARM Mali GPU. The performance of the chipset is said to be similar to the Snapdragon 700-series.

Pixel 6 will sport a Full-HD+ OLED display

The Google Pixel 6 is expected to feature an IP68-rated build quality, a punch-hole design, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication. On the rear, it may pack a triple camera unit.

The handset will reportedly bear a 6.2-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) OLED screen with a pixel density of 416ppi and Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection.

A 12MP selfie camera is expected

The Google Pixel 6 will likely sport a triple rear camera setup comprising a 16MP primary sensor, a 16MP ultra-wide lens, and a 12MP telephoto camera. For selfies and video calls, it will have a 12MP front-facing snapper.

The phone will boot Android 12

The Google Pixel 6 will draw power from a 5nm custom-made chipset, paired with at least 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

Under the hood, it should run on Android 12 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with fast-charging support.

In terms of connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Google Pixel 6: Pricing

At present, details regarding the pricing of the Google Pixel 6 are unclear. However, considering the expected specifications, it is likely to be priced at around Rs. 50,000.

