Google Pixel 6 to sport a flat screen, dual cameras

Last updated on May 21, 2021, 07:16 pm
Google Pixel 6 to sport a flat screen, dual cameras
Google Pixel 6 appears in fresh renders

Just after details about the Pixel 6 Pro were released, 91mobiles has now shared fresh renders of the Pixel 6. Unlike the Pro version, which will have curved screen edges and a triple rear camera unit with a periscope zoom lens, the vanilla Pixel 6 will come with a flat screen and dual rear cameras. Here's our roundup.

In this article
Design and display

It will sport a Full-HD+ AMOLED display

According to the renders, the Google Pixel 6 will feature a punch-hole design with a noticeable bottom bezel and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will pack a full-width dual camera unit and an orange-colored 'G' logo. The device is said to bear a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) flat AMOLED screen. Dimensions-wise, it will measure 158.6mmx74.8mmx8.9mm (11.8mm thickness including the camera bump).

Information

There will be two 16MP cameras on the rear

The Google Pixel 6 is likely to be equipped with a dual rear camera module, comprising a 16MP primary shooter and a 16MP ultra-wide lens. For selfies and video calls, a 12MP front-facing snapper is expected.

Internals

Under the hood, it will run on Android 12

The Google Pixel 6 will draw power from Google's custom-made 'Whitechapel' chipset, paired with at least 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. It will boot Android 12 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information

Google Pixel 6: Pricing

The official pricing and availability details of the Google Pixel 6 will be revealed at the time of its launch. However, given the leaked specifications and features, it is likely to cost around Rs. 60,000.

