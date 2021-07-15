Home / News / Technology News / Google Pixel 6 XL to offer 5x periscope telephoto lens
Google Pixel 6 XL to offer 5x periscope telephoto lens

Surbhi Shah
Google Pixel 6 XL will have a periscope lens with 5x zoom support

Google is gearing up to launch its latest flagship smartphone, the Pixel 6 XL (aka Pixel 6 Pro), in October. It is rumored to pack a triple rear camera unit, including a dedicated telephoto lens. Now, a source code in the third beta of Android 12 has revealed that the upcoming Pixel 6 XL will offer 5x "ultra tele" zoom support. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The phone will have a 120Hz pOLED panel

The Google Pixel 6 XL will feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels, curved edges, an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, there will be a horizontally-aligned triple camera module. The handset is said to bear a 6.71-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) pOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio, a 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support.

It will be equipped with a 50MP main camera

The Google Pixel 6 XL will sport a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP main snapper, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 48MP periscope telephoto lens with 5x zoom support. Up front, it will have a 12MP selfie camera.

It will be powered by a custom 'Whitechapel' processor

The Google Pixel 6 XL will draw power from a custom 5nm 'Whitechapel' chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. It will run on Android 12 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Google Pixel 6 XL: Pricing and availability

Google will announce the official pricing and availability details of the Pixel 6 XL smartphone at the time of the launch, which is expected to take place in October this year. However, considering the leaked specifications, it may cost around Rs. 80,000 in India.

Trending Topics