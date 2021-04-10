This is how Google Pixel Watch will look like

Prosser has claimed that one of the taglines for Pixel Watch will be "bringing unity to software and hardware," suggesting that Google could use its own custom chipset called 'Google Silicon.' On the software side, the smartwatch will run on Wear OS.
At present, there is no information regarding the pricing and availability details of the Google Pixel Watch. However, going by the leaked features, the Watch is expected to be a premium wearable and it could start at around $300 (roughly Rs. 22,000).